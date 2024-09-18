UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes toolkits to artisans, craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked a significant achievement in promoting traditional arts and empowering artisans by distributing toolkits under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman and ODOP schemes during the Vishwakarma Jayanti event in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath achieved another major milestone in promoting the state's traditional arts and empowering artisans across various sectors, including those supported by the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. On Tuesday, during the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebration at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, CM Yogi facilitated the distribution of toolkits to artisans under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman and ODOP schemes, while also overseeing the allocation of Rs 50,000 crore in loans to MSME units. In his address, CM Yogi emphasized that welfare cannot be achieved through politics rooted in caste divisions, or ideological differences.

This event not only acknowledged the contributions of artisans but also laid the foundation for further promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage.

He also highlighted the upcoming UP International Trade Show 2024 in Greater Noida as a platform to showcase the state’s potential on a global scale. Additionally, the CM provided several suggestions to foster the MSME sector in the state and announced plans to offer interest-free loans to 10 lakh youth over the next 10 years, as part of efforts to boost self-employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

He stressed that only peace and security can guarantee a better future for the people of Uttar Pradesh, warning that anyone who attempts to disrupt the state’s security will face severe consequences.

During the event, CM Yogi Adityanath remarked on the significance of Vishwakarma Day and Anant Chaturdashi, as well as the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as the architect of a "New India." He emphasized that the schemes launched under PM Modi's leadership have positively impacted millions, providing not only a source of income but also fostering economic growth.

Reflecting on the past, CM Yogi noted that traditional industries in Uttar Pradesh were on the brink of extinction, with artisans struggling and mass migration taking place due to the lack of opportunities, government inefficiency, and communal unrest. "When artisans themselves are in distress, how can employment be created?" he asked. Notably, the Yogi government formed a committee to identify traditional products and industries, working to revive and protect them.

He highlighted several iconic traditional products, such as Lucknow's zardozi and chaat, Moradabad's brassware, Firozabad's bangles, Banaras' sarees and dahi jalebi, and Agra's petha. These, he said, are now thriving under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which was launched in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Introduced on UP Day by President Ram Nath Kovind, this scheme has even earned praise from PM Modi. The Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, launched in 2019, has provided a lifeline to artisans in rural areas, helping preserve livelihoods through training, low-interest loans, and self-employment opportunities.

CM Yogi expressed satisfaction that the scheme has transformed the lives of countless artisans, enabling them to contribute to the prosperity of society. He also pointed out that the youth, who once had to leave their districts in search of work, are now finding opportunities within their regions. He acknowledged the crucial role of bankers in this success, adding that the state’s wealth is now being reinvested for the development of Uttar Pradesh and the employment of its youth.

To further encourage entrepreneurship under the ODOP scheme, CM Yogi announced that new businesses will not require an NOC for the first 1,000 days of operation. Additionally, MSME registration will ensure security insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. He also unveiled the upcoming 'Yuva Udyam' scheme, which will provide loans of Rs 5 lakh in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in the second phase, aiming to empower 10 lakh young people to pursue self-employment.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, no riots rake place and the common citizens are safe, while those who used to instigate unrest are now anxious." He pointed out that these individuals thrived at the cost of the people's livelihoods. "We must acknowledge that security is the foundation for a prosperous future. Our priority is to ensure that festivals and events are celebrated safely," he said.

He criticized previous governments, accusing them of focusing solely on their gain and engaging in unethical practices. According to him, these corrupt actions led Uttar Pradesh to face an identity crisis, where farmers were driven to suicide, youth migrated in search of work, the poor starved, and entrepreneurs and women sought protection.

However, CM Yogi emphasized that today, Uttar Pradesh's reputation has been restored.

The CM highlighted the importance of honouring artisans and distributing toolkits to them on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. He called for similar programs to be conducted in every district, with a structured timetable to ensure artisans across the state are trained, provided with common facilitation centers, and educated about the PPP model and branding. He suggested offering a daily honorarium to artisans, followed by large-scale loan fairs where the government would act as a guarantor.

CM Yogi proudly noted that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in the MSME sector and, with these efforts, the state will achieve unparalleled growth.

He further shared that Uttar Pradesh has secured investments worth Rs 40 lakh crore, which will generate employment opportunities for 1.5 crore youth. He attributed the state's economic success to initiatives like ODOP, Vishwakarma Shram Samman, and an improved security environment, which have made Uttar Pradesh the second-largest economy in India, soon to become the largest. This growth, he said, will ensure water in every field, employment in every hand, security for every daughter, and happiness for every citizen.

CM Yogi also stressed the need for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show to be organized at the commissionerate level across the state. He emphasized the rapid expansion of the Unity Mall program and the establishment of Textile Parks, Flatted Factories, and 11 Pledge Parks.

He called for continual innovation, asserting that government departments should not merely follow established norms. "We must constantly move forward with new schemes so that both the country and the state can advance," he said.

He concluded by highlighting India's rapid progress under PM Modi's leadership and expressed confidence that, within the next three years, India will emerge as the world's third-largest economy. He urged every citizen to contribute to the vision of a developed India, assuring that with collective effort, success is inevitable.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Rakesh Sachan, Principal Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar, Secretary Pranjal Yadav, Commissioner and Director V.K. Pandian, SBI Chief General Manager Sharad Chandak, officials of MSME Department, handi craftsmen and artisans from all over the state were present in the program. At the start of the program, Minister Rakesh Sachan presented CM Yogi with a statue of Bajrang Bali as a token of honor. Additionally, a short film on the Vishwakarma Shram Samman was screened during the event.

