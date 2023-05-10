Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter. The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh gcw
    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Wednesday requested a status update on the sexual harassment complaint against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

    The court ordered the police to provide the report by May 12 in order for it to continue hearing the case. Two FIRs were filed on April 28 after the women wrestlers petitioned the Supreme Court.

    In accordance with the POCSO Act, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the subject of one FIR for allegedly harassing a juvenile girl and another FIR for allegedly harassing other complainants. The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanding the arrest of the WFI president.

    Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI chief: State associations may be allowed to field ideal candidates for Asian Games 2023 trial

    The charges against Singh include stalking, criminal force used with the goal to offend a woman's modesty, sexual harassment, and assault. The incidents reportedly took place over a period of ten years, with some occurring outside of India. The women have come forward and shared their stories, demanding justice and accountability. 

    In his denial of the accusations, Singh called them a "conspiracy" against him. He said that he will 'hang himself' if the charges against him are proven. Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (MP), also asked if the grapplers have any videos or audio clips to prove their claim.

    Meanwhile, several prominent SKM officials from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh would visit the Jantar Mantar protest location on May 7 to show solidarity for the protesting wrestlers together with hundreds of farmers

    Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers form two committees to decide on future course of action

    (With PTI inputs)

