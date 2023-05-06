Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers form two committees to decide on future course of action

Indian wrestlers' prolonged protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh show no signs of stopping. Meanwhile, they have formed two committees to decide their future course of action. Here's more.

The protesting wrestlers on Friday formed two committees to advise them on the future course of action in their fight against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The aggrieved wrestlers started the day contemplating their next move after the Supreme Court closed proceedings on their plea, even as Sports Minister Anurag Thakur requested them to have faith in the system, saying the investigation would make everything crystal clear.

"Vinesh is discussing it with the legal team. We will inform you tomorrow [Saturday]. Today we made two committees -- one is a 31-member committee, and the second is a nine-member one. Khap panchayat, farmers and women organisations are there in the 31-member committee. The nine-member committee will decide on the wrestling part," said Bajrang Punia.

"I request the sports minister to come and stand on the side of truth. We will restart our fight, maybe by going to the high court. This fight is not restricted to three wrestlers," he added. With the Delhi Police blocking the entry of more wrestlers to the protest site, only a few farmers could reach Jantar Mantar on Friday to extend their support.

The usual enthusiasm was missing as the protest entered the 13th day though political and farmer leaders continued to visit the wrestlers. Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Kiran Choudhary and Anil Kumar supported the grapplers. "It feels like we are in prison. There are barricades on all sides. The police are also misleading our supporters. So many are sitting on the Delhi borders. Our legal team and the mentors are still discussing the next move. We will let you know once we finalise something," Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia told PTI earlier.

The wrestlers can move to a lower court or the Delhi High Court if they are unsatisfied with the police investigation into the sexual harassment charges against the outgoing WFI chief Brijbhushan. The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on the women wresters' petition, saying the prayer for an FIR has been answered. The wrestlers said the apex court order was not a setback for them.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs, including one on POCSO Act, against Singh. The police have also recorded statements of five wrestlers, including the minor. "It is my request to all the sportspersons agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions, and they should let an unbiased probe complete. Delhi police will do 'doodh ka doodh pani ka pani' and take strict action as per law," Thakur said in Lucknow on the sidelines of a Khelo India event.

The wrestlers, who alleged that police personnel misbehaved with them on Wednesday night, have threatened to return the awards the government had previously given them. Renowned wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat, the uncle of Vinesh Phogat, who is the face of the protest, also made a similar threat. He is a Dronacharya awardee, having received the honour in 2016.

"I will return my medals if justice is not delivered in the case. The kind of allegations he [WFI chief] faces, action should be taken against him, and he should be arrested," Phogat said. When asked if he had spoken to any senior government official or raised the matter at the party level, he said, "No, there has been no talk so far."

On Thursday, many Khaps held protests, including in Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind and Rohtak, expressing solidarity with the wrestlers and demanding that they should be given justice. Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly said he would dislike commenting on the issue as he "doesn't have complete knowledge" about it.

"Let them fight their battle. That's what it is. I do not know what's happening there. I read in the newspapers and realised one thing in the sports world: you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge about. So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won many medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly said.