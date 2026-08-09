The Lok Sabha is set to introduce key bills on Monday, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, and the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration.

Key Bills on Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the introduction of several key bills on Monday, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move for leave to introduce the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, which seeks to improve the efficiency, independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualifications, appointments and service conditions of chairpersons and members of various tribunals. The Bill also proposes the establishment of a National Tribunals Commission and amendments to related enactments.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will move for leave to introduce a bill to further amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move for leave to introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, seeking to alter the name of the state of Kerala.

Shah will also move for leave to introduce the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

The list of business also includes laying of papers on the Table by several Union Ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Sukanta Majumdar and Tokhan Sahu.

Rajya Sabha to Discuss Finance Bills

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill, which seeks to provide for law relating to evidence concerning bankers' books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.

The Upper House will also consider the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and the Income-tax Act, 2025, besides amending the Finance Act, 2026.