A video from West Bengal showing a young man performing dangerous stunts on a tall pole has gone viral on social media. The man is seen climbing the pole and exercising at a height, apparently risking his life for a video. While several users reacted with jokes, the stunt has also raised concerns about safety and reckless behaviour for online fame.

A video showing a young man performing dangerous stunts on a tall pole reportedly in Kolkata, West Bengal has gone viral on social media, leaving users divided between amusement and concern. In the video, the man can be seen climbing a tall pole and carrying out exercises and stunts while high above the ground. He appears comfortable with the risky act, continuing his performance as someone records the moment. The video has attracted attention online, with many people reacting to the unusual stunt and joking about what they have seen.

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Dangerous stunt sparks reactions online

Several users responded with laughing emojis, while others posted jokes about the man’s unusual performance.

One user wrote, 'Le hogaya viral', suggesting that the man had achieved exactly what he wanted by getting attention online. Another jokingly called the stunt a 'Gymmonkey' instead of a gym enthusiast.

Some made light-hearted remarks about the man’s appearance and the stunt itself.

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Risking life for a few seconds of fame

However, the stunt also raises an important question about the risks people are willing to take for likes, views and online attention. A fall from such a height and that too without any safety gear could cause serious injuries or even prove fatal. Depending on the location, a person carrying out such a stunt could also put others nearby at risk.

The video has not established exactly when the stunt was recorded in West Bengal, and there is no indication that anyone was injured during the act.

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Viral videos and safety concerns

Social media has made it easier for unusual stunts to reach large audiences within a short time. But attempts to recreate viral clips without proper safety measures can have serious consequences.

While the West Bengal viral video has mainly drawn humorous reactions, it also serves as a reminder that going viral for a few seconds is not worth putting a life at risk.

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