A massive Tiranga Rally was held in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the 80th Independence Day. Part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the rally saw hundreds of students, youth, and officials participate to instill patriotism.

As the nation gears up for its 80th Independence Day, a massive Tiranga Rally was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The rally, which saw participation from hundreds of students, local youth, and government officials, aimed to instil a sense of patriotism and mark the celebrations of the national festival.

The initiative was organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and aimed at encouraging citizens to celebrate the Tricolour not merely as a national symbol but as an embodiment of India's unity, sovereignty and shared national identity.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

Upcoming Celebrations and Activities

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history.