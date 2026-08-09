Sikkim BJP, led by president DR Thapa, organised the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Gangtok as part of Independence Day celebrations. The campaign aims to express love for the tricolour and honour the country's freedom fighters and Army personnel.

The Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra was organised in Sikkim on Sunday as part of the Independence Day celebrations, with Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa saying the campaign aims to express "love and goodwill" towards the national flag and honour freedom fighters and Army personnel guarding the country's borders.

Sikkim BJP Chief Details Campaign Objectives

Speaking to the reporters during the yatra in Gangtok, Thapa said, "This is part of our Independence Day programme. We organised this following a directive from the Government of India to conduct programmes marking Independence Day from August 9 to August 14." He said the main objective of the programme was to express respect for the national flag and remember those who contributed to the country's freedom.

"The primary objective was to express our love and goodwill towards the Indian flag. Today, we honour our brave freedom fighters. We also organised this rally to remember and acknowledge our Army personnel who are working in border areas to protect our nation," Thapa said.

He added that the party would take the Tricolour to households across the state as part of the campaign. "Starting tomorrow, we are distributing the Tricolour to every household, and our workers will be going door-to-door to help display the flag," the Sikkim BJP chief said.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The initiative was organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and aimed at encouraging citizens to celebrate the Tricolour not merely as a national symbol but as an embodiment of India's unity, sovereignty and shared national identity.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. (ANI)