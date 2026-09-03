A 23-year-old woman created a traffic jam outside Garha police station in Jabalpur after blocking a car and arguing with its driver, raising questions about police response.

A 23-year-old woman caused a major disruption outside Garha police station in Jabalpur on Thursday night, leading to a traffic jam that lasted nearly an hour. The incident unfolded when she suddenly stepped in front of a car on the busy road.

The driver requested her to move aside, citing the traffic congestion. However, the situation escalated when he addressed her as “Didi” (sister). The woman objected, asking, “Why are you calling me ‘Didi’? Am I your sister?” She then stood in front of the car, blocking the way and refusing to move.

Eyewitness Accounts And Police Response

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman remained in the middle of the road for a long time, forcing vehicles to stop abruptly and creating a risk of accidents. The disruption occurred during festival traffic, worsening the inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

Despite the incident happening directly in front of the police station, no immediate intervention was seen. Traffic police were absent from the scene, and movement outside the station premises was severely affected.

Garha Police Station In-charge Prasanna Sharma later stated that action would be taken only after receiving a written complaint. Passerby Golu Jain said the woman appeared to be coming from the Medical College direction. He informed the Station House Officer, after which police staff reached the spot.

When officers addressed her as “Didi,” she again objected and allegedly used abusive language. Jain added that the woman seemed mentally disturbed and possibly injured, suggesting she may have been assaulted. He stressed that the administration should have offered her help instead of allowing the situation to escalate.

The car driver expressed frustration, saying that despite informing police, no action was taken against the woman.