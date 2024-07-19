Woman accuses Jindal Steel executive of showing porn, groping her on Etihad flight; Naveen Jindal vows action

In a distressing incident aboard an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, a woman has accused Dinesh Kr Saraogi, CEO of Vulcan Green Steel and a longtime executive at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), of showing her explicit content and groping her.

The complainant, Ananya Chhaochharia, co-chair of the India Conference at Harvard, recounted her experience on social media. She described being seated next to Saraogi, who allegedly displayed pornographic material on his phone and proceeded to grope her. Chhaochharia reported being paralyzed with shock and fear during the incident.

“Sharing an incident that happened with me (on a) flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston). I am very grateful to the staff of Etihad and the Abu Dhabi police for the support they provided me. I was seated next to an industrialist (Dinesh Kr Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steel). He must be roughly 65 in age and told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up. Very normal conversation about our roots, family etc. He is from Churu in Rajasthan and both (his) sons are married and settled in the US etc,” she wrote on her X handle.

“The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies and I was like of course. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN! He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare,” she added.

After fleeing to the aircraft's restroom, she reported the behavior to Etihad staff, who promptly intervened. The crew assisted her, provided refreshments, and ensured her safety by facilitating her transfer to a separate seating area. The Abu Dhabi police were notified and awaited the aircraft's arrival, but Chhaochharia was unable to file an official complaint at that time due to her tight connecting flight schedule.

“I could not proceed with a complaint because I would have missed my connecting flight to Boston. I was escorted to the next gate to ensure he does not come near me. He also did not deny this when the cops asked him questions. I am sharing this because I want to remind everyone that something like this can happen to anyone,” she said.

Chhaochharia reached out to Naveen Jindal on X “so that he is aware of the kind of people who are in leadership. I am also afraid of how this molester must be treating his female employees from a place of power.”

"P.S I am fine, a little rattled and disturbed. I feel violated but I also want to make sure this never happens to another woman," she concluded.

Naveen Jindal, chairman of JSPL, has promised a thorough investigation into the allegations. In a response to Chhaochharia on social media, Jindal expressed his support and emphasized the company’s zero-tolerance policy for such misconduct.

“Dear Ananya, thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero tolerance policy for such matters. I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken," he said on X.

Saraogi, who has worked with JSPL for over three decades, was recently transferred to Vulcan Green Steel, a company under Jindal's group involved in setting up a green steel plant in Oman. Reports quoting sources state that if found guilty, Saraogi could face severe repercussions, including termination.

