    Winter Session of Parliament: 14 Opposition MPs suspended following chaos

    This action comes in the wake of earlier suspensions when TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Jothi Mani, and Ramya Haridas from the Congress were suspended for their alleged misconduct during the parliamentary proceedings.

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Following the suspension of five Congress MPs, the Lok Sabha extended its disciplinary actions, suspending nine more opposition MPs, including Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore. The suspension was justified on grounds of 'unruly conduct' by the MPs.

    This action comes in the wake of earlier suspensions when TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Jothi Mani, and Ramya Haridas from the Congress were suspended for their alleged misconduct during the parliamentary proceedings. The resolution for their suspension was presented by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who cited their behavior during the session as the rationale behind their punitive action.

    The Lok Sabha's move to suspend these MPs provoked strong dissent among the opposition, leading to an adjournment of the House until 3 pm. The opposition, in response, intensified their demands for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, especially in the aftermath of the security breach incident.

    During Thursday's Rajya Sabha proceedings, TMC MP Derek O'Brien faced suspension for the remainder of the Winter Session due to what was termed as 'gross misconduct' and 'defiance of the Chair'. The Winter Session, slated to conclude on December 22, witnessed this significant action against the TMC member.

