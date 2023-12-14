Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament's Winter Session; here's why

    This move was met with opposition uproar, leading to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 3 pm. The opposition vehemently demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in light of the security breach incident.

    Amidst uproar and demands for accountability following December 13 security breach in the Parliament, the Lok Sabha house on Thursday made a bold move, suspending five Congress MPs for their alleged disregard of the chair's directions. The suspended members—TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Jothi Mani, and Ramya Haridas—were met with swift disciplinary action following their conduct during the proceedings.

    The resolution for their suspension was put forward by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, citing the members' behavior as a basis for their suspension. This move was met with opposition uproar, leading to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 3 pm. The opposition vehemently demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in light of the security breach incident.

    Allahabad High Court allows survey of Shahi Idgah in Mathura for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

    Chairing the session, B Mahtab oversaw the motion as it encountered strong resistance and protests from opposition MPs. This disciplinary action followed the suspension of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien for his alleged unruly behavior in the house.

    Reacting to the series of suspensions, TMC MP Dola Sen defended Derek O'Brien's actions, emphasizing that the opposition's duty was to raise critical issues, especially those concerning national security. She expressed discontent, highlighting that if the Home Minister had addressed the matter in the House, the situation might not have escalated to this extent.

    In a similar vein, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari called for reconsideration of the decision, emphasizing the importance of MPs raising their voices in matters of grave concern. Tiwari stressed the severity of the breach, underscoring that the security of the nation's democracy had been compromised, urging a robust response from the government.

    Parliament security breach: BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Congress, calls Neelam Azad 'andolanjeevi'

