    Parliament security breach: BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Congress, calls Neelam Azad 'andolanjeevi'

    Neelam Azad, the sole woman among the accused, from Haryana's Jind, expressed frustrations regarding unemployment despite multiple degrees. Her mother lamented Neelam's plight, expressing concern over her joblessness and her daughter's emotional distress.

    Opposition accusations flew across the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (December 13) as the fallout from the Parliament security breach unfolded. However, on Thursday, the Congress was held accountable for the incident. The BJP accused the Congress party and tagged the intruders as Congress supporters.

    The identified suspects, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, were found with entry passes bearing the name of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. Two other individuals, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, were arrested from the vicinity of the Parliament. Meanwhile, Vishal Sharma was apprehended from Gurugram, leaving Lalit Jha as the sole fugitive.

    'Ignoble misconduct': Trinamool's Derek O'Brien suspended after face-off with Rajya Sabha Chairman

    Amidst the chaos, BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X and shared a past video of Neelam Azad, depicting her alignment with the Congress in a protest rally. Branding her an 'andolanjeevi,' Malviya questioned the origins of their motivation and the selection of a Mysore-based individual securing a Parliament pass through a BJP MP. Drawing a controversial analogy, he likened it to Ajmal Kasab's misdirection tactics, highlighting the Opposition's purported disregard for Parliament's sanctity.

    A cloud of doubt hovered around Manoranjan D's affiliations, prompting suspicions about his connections with the Congress. Malviya suggested an orchestrated defiance by the Opposition on December 13, insinuating a larger conspiracy.

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain accused the BJP of deflecting blame and attempting to rewrite the narrative. Jain highlighted the potential bias in the handling of the situation had the accused been Muslim or if the passes had originated from opposition MPs, highlighting the double standards and perceptions in such situations.

