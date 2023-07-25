Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3-month-old clip showing man in Agra being thrashed and urinated upon goes viral; cops nab suspect

    In the alarming 30-second footage, the young individual is shown subjecting the victim to further assault by delivering kicks to his head, while his companions verbally berate the defenceless person.

    Three-month-old clip showing man in Agra being thrashed and urinated upon goes viral; cops nab suspect
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    A disturbing video surfaced on social media on Monday, allegedly depicting a youth urinating on an unconscious and injured man lying on the ground. In the distressing 30-second clip, the youth can be seen further assaulting the victim by kicking him in the head, while his friends verbally abuse the helpless individual.

    In response to the widespread circulation of the video, law enforcement promptly sprang into action, apprehending the primary suspect. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Suraj Kumar Rai, confirmed the arrest and stated that they are actively searching for other individuals involved in the incident.

    The police investigation revealed that the video was approximately three to four months old, and shockingly, no complaint had been lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra during that time. The youth featured in the video was identified as Aditya, and he now faces charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to attempted murder, along with other relevant provisions.

    Additionally, the authorities are investigating the involvement of other youths seen in the video. Aditya is currently in custody, and he will be presented before the court, where appropriate legal action will be taken against him.

    Mob surrounds Meghalaya CM Sangma's office; 5 security personnel injured in attack

    How HAL silenced critics who predicted doom for it 5 years ago

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Recent Stories

    Crispy Chicken to Churros: 7 delicious fried dishes you can't resist snt eai

    Crispy Chicken to Churros: 7 delicious fried dishes you can't resist

    Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

    Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

    Cricket India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour osf

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon