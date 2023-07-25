3-month-old clip showing man in Agra being thrashed and urinated upon goes viral; cops nab suspect

In the alarming 30-second footage, the young individual is shown subjecting the victim to further assault by delivering kicks to his head, while his companions verbally berate the defenceless person.

A disturbing video surfaced on social media on Monday, allegedly depicting a youth urinating on an unconscious and injured man lying on the ground. In the distressing 30-second clip, the youth can be seen further assaulting the victim by kicking him in the head, while his friends verbally abuse the helpless individual.

In response to the widespread circulation of the video, law enforcement promptly sprang into action, apprehending the primary suspect. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Suraj Kumar Rai, confirmed the arrest and stated that they are actively searching for other individuals involved in the incident.

The police investigation revealed that the video was approximately three to four months old, and shockingly, no complaint had been lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra during that time. The youth featured in the video was identified as Aditya, and he now faces charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to attempted murder, along with other relevant provisions.

Additionally, the authorities are investigating the involvement of other youths seen in the video. Aditya is currently in custody, and he will be presented before the court, where appropriate legal action will be taken against him.

