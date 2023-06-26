Why do people love Bengaluru? Woman reveals 'real' reason; sparks online discussion

Bengaluru, also known as the 'Silicon Valley of India' or the 'IT centre of India', has its status as the country's biggest information technology (IT) exporter. It is home to 35 percent of India's 2.5 million IT workers. Bengaluru is known as the "Pub Capital of India" due to numerous pubs that have opened in recent years and the vibrant nightlife.

When it comes to living with parents, everyone has a distinct point of view. While some support it and believe it is the perfect moment to do it, others treasure their independence above everything else. Now, a Twitter user named 'Venonshya' has taken to the microblogging app to explain why those who have come to live in Bengaluru alone adore the city.

Venonshya mentioned how living with parents in a city can really affect how you perceive that city. Therefore, many people who come to Bengaluru in search of jobs, instantly fall in love with the place.

In a tweet, Venonshya said, "Living alone or with parents in a city really affects how you perceive that city. And I think that's why a lot of people who move to Bangalore fall in love with it. The new found independence honestly is priceless." The tweet has now gone viral with 30.1k views, 648 likes and 38 retweets at the time of filing this article and started a discussion online.

Reacting to this, a Twitter user said, "All well and good till you realise most of Bangalore (except the older authentic areas) is just full of materialism, pubs, startups, bad infra, inflated rents and high cost of living. I still like the city though." Another person mentioned, "My parents had to travel somewhere for a week and I had the home to myself during wfh and I understood what the appeal was."

"Maybe I am too old school about this but the opportunity cost of leaving old parents in search for a better life somewhere else is still a price most people would not like to pay," wrote another user.