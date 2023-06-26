WATCH: Two men robbed in New Delhi tunnel; CM Kejriwal demands Lieutenant Governor's resignation

On Sunday afternoon, four men on two motorcycles blocked a taxi inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel and robbed the cab's passengers of around Rs 2 lakh in cash. The victims did not inform the police immediately, and filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station later in the evening

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (June 26) slammed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and demanded his resignation for a spurt in crime in the national capital, a day after two men were robbed in broad daylight inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that Saxena should make way for someone who can ensure the safety and security of the residents of Delhi, and even called on the central government to hand the law and order to the AAP-led government.

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, flash floods trigger landslide in Mandi; Kullu highway blocked

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal said, "LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic)."

On Sunday afternoon, four men on two motorcycles blocked a taxi inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel and robbed the cab's passengers of around Rs 2 lakh in cash. According to police, the victims did not inform the police immediately, and filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station later in the evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the complainant, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, who works as a delivery agent for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, gave a written complaint in which he mentioned that he along with his associate Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver the cash to a client.

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details

"As per the complaint, the two hired an Ola cab from near Red Fort. As they entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel from Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed them of the cash bag at gunpoint," said Tayal.

CCTV footage showed one of the four robbers pointing a gun at the two passengers, while another robber snatches the bag full of cash. The other two robbers blocked the cab with their bikes to ensure its driver did not speed away. The robbers then sped away further inside the tunnel and exited towards Mathura Road near the Purana Quila.