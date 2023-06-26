Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi to flag off five new trains on June 27; check details

Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that runs on its own. This train was entirely made in India as part of the 'Make in India' project. The train will be equipped with eight chair car coaches, each having a stainless steel car body and luxurious seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (June 27) flag off as many as five new Vande Bharat Express trains. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is the first time the five Vande Bharat trains will begin operations on the same day.

"The five Vande Bharat trains are: Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express," the PMO said.

It is reportedly said that Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura etc will also be benefitted by improved connectivity. The train will be faster by about thirty mins as compared to the existing fastest train in the route.

"Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit the important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, Panna," the PMO said.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The PMO further stated that the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect key Karnataka cities Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru. It will greatly help the region's tourists, students, businessmen, and others.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express would be the first for Jharkhand and Bihar. The railway will benefit visitors, students, and businesspeople by improving connection between Patna and Ranchi. "It will help save about one hour and twenty five minutes journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places," it added.

With the introduction of these new trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running on the country's rail network will reach 23.

Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their cutting-edge facilities, such as luxurious seats, superior safety systems, and improved passenger services. These trains are intended to move at semi-high speeds, allowing for faster connection and shorter travel times between cities.

