'Why Bengal has become safe haven for terrorists?': BJP after arrest of Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused

Two prime suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been apprehended near Kolkata, sparking criticism from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla. Poonawalla expressed concern over West Bengal's perceived leniency towards individuals with terrorist inclinations, labelling the state as a "safe haven" for such elements.

The suspects, identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taahaa, were arrested by a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the West Bengal Police. The NIA, after thorough investigation and intelligence gathering, successfully tracked down the individuals who had been evading capture for several months.



Reports indicate that the suspects had been hiding in Assam and West Bengal before their apprehension. The arrest has brought to light questions regarding the state's stance on terrorism and its cooperation with central agencies during such investigations.



The criticism levelled by Poonawalla highlights concerns over the state government's response to NIA probes and its alleged leniency towards individuals with extremist ideologies. Poonawalla's remarks underscore the need for accountability and action to address the issue of terrorism within the state.

It's important to note that while BJP leaders have raised concerns about West Bengal's handling of terrorism-related cases, the state police have cooperated with central agencies, including the NIA, in apprehending suspects. The joint operation between the NIA and the West Bengal Police demonstrates ongoing efforts to address security threats and ensure the safety of citizens.