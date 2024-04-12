Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: NIA arrests bomber Mussavir Hussain, mastermind Abdul Taaha in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    The NIA has arrested key bomber Mussavir Shazib Hussain and the mastermind Abdul Mateen Taahaa in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe explosion case. After months on the run, Hussain was apprehended in a coordinated operation in Assam and West Bengal.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two key suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The key bomber, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the mastermind behind the blast, Abdul Mateen Taahaa has been arrested. Following meticulous investigation and intelligence gathering, the NIA team managed to track down the terrorists who had been on the run for several months. Hussain was apprehended by the NIA in a coordinated operation. Reports suggest that they were under hiding in Assam and West Bengal.

    The identification of a suspect, Mussavir Hussain Shazib, was facilitated by a cap he wore, aiding police in identifying him and his associate, Abdul Mateen Taahaa, in CCTV images before they purchased the cap. The suspected terrorist, hailing from Karnataka, has been on the NIA's radar, with suspicions pointing to connections with militant groups in the Malenadu region. This revelation has shed light on a broader network of individuals involved in bomb blasts and conspiracy cases, including incidents in Mangalore and Coimbatore.

    Further investigations have revealed links between the suspect and previously jailed militants, namely Shariq, Mateen, and Musabir, suggesting a history of involvement in extremist activities. Despite evading authorities for the past 3-4 years, the NIA has managed to obtain crucial information regarding the suspect's identity, address, and history.

    The NIA has intensified its search efforts, leveraging all available resources, including a circulated photo of the suspect to aid in identification. Despite attempts by the suspect to evade capture by frequently changing SIM cards and using basic phones, NIA officials remain vigilant and committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
