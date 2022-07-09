Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's late wife?

Sadhna Gupta was recently admitted to the hospital after expressing concerns about her health.

Sadhna Gupta, the wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Saturday at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after a long illness.

She was recently admitted to the hospital after expressing concerns about her health. She was transferred to the intensive care unit after her condition worsened.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family on Twitter.

He tweeted, "I learned with sadness that Sadhna Gupta, the former chief minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife, had passed away. May the Lord grant the pure soul a position at the feet of the Lord. Give Mulayam Singh ji and his family the strength they need to cope with this tragedy."

Sadhna Gupta was little known until 2003, when Mulayam Singh Yadav's first wife and Akhilesh Yadav's mother, Malti Yadav, died. That year, Sadhna officially became Mulayam's wife.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife was Sadhna Gupta. Her son's name is Prateek Yadav, and her daughter-in-law is Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav.

