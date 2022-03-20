Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party

    For the first time in seven years, the whole Yadav family of the Samajwadi Party reunited in their ancestral village in Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district to celebrate Holi. 

    Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav stated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are the next target for the party, and they would have to work hard for it.

    Yadav also appreciated and acknowledged the effort made by young Samajwadi Party workers in the 2022 UP assembly elections. He stated that SP is a youth party and will never become old. Mulayam was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Holi at his ancestral village Saifai in the Etawah on Friday.

    Mulayam stated that the youth worked very hard for the party. He said, "That's why the SP received good votes (in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections). Now, the target is 2024. It requires more hard work and strengthening of the party." "I am confident that these youth will take the party to newer heights," Mulayam said.

    The SP bagged 111 seats, and its allies jointly scored another 14 seats in the newly concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The SP on its own had a vote share of 32.1 per cent. 

    In its first, since seven years, the entire Yadav family of the SP gathered at a joint Holi gathering following the political reunion of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Members from the Yadav family Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal, Ram Gopal Yadav, and several other family members were present on the stage to celebrate Holi with the people of their ancestral village.

    Mulayam said that the youth will have to work hard for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Later, SP will have to form the government in the state (the next UP assembly election is due in 2027). He requested the phone numbers of all youth workers and other workers of the party who had worked hard for the party in the recently concluded elections. He said he would talk and meet them personally. From among these youth, the future MLAs and MPs will come, Mulayam added. He further stated that he was delighted with the party's performance in the recent elections.

    The annual Holi celebration has been a tradition in Mulayam's hamlet for almost four decades. The custom has continued in the last seven years, but with a twist. During this time, Shivpal Yadav, who had a falling out with Akhilesh, held his own Holi gathering a bit distant from the main event. The customary Holi camaraderie returned after Akhilesh and Shivpal came together in the 2022 UP assembly elections.

    On Saturday, the Samajwadi Party stated that the meeting of all newly elected MLAs will now take place on March 26 rather than March 21. The meeting will be addressed by Akhilesh Yadav, the party's president.

    Due to the deadlines for the nomination of candidates for the UP legislative council (local bodies) elections, the March 21 meeting was postponed.

    Also Read: 'Dynasty politics' dangerous for democracy, says PM Modi, urges MPs to watch Kashmir files

    Also Read: 'BJP seats can be lowered', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election result

    Also Read: 'Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on UP Election result

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday gcw

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming gcw

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming

    Cyclone Asani to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands heavy rainfall expected today necessary arrangements made gcw

    Cyclone Asani to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy rainfall expected today

    Modi Kishida meet: Japan to invest Rs 3point2 lakh crore in India in next 5 years

    Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India in next 5 years

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released Here is how to view your result

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released; Here is how to view your result

    Recent Stories

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday gcw

    Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday

    Here s how to avoid being scammed through QR code gcw

    Here's how to avoid being scammed through QR code

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming gcw

    RBI shares how to protect yourself from ATM card skimming

    Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler: Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans snt

    IPL 2022: Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler - Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans

    Kriti Sanon photo dump with Akshay Kumar is all chic and classy see pics drb

    Kriti Sanon’s photo dump with Akshay Kumar is all chic and classy; see pics

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon