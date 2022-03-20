Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party

For the first time in seven years, the whole Yadav family of the Samajwadi Party reunited in their ancestral village in Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district to celebrate Holi.

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav stated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are the next target for the party, and they would have to work hard for it.

Yadav also appreciated and acknowledged the effort made by young Samajwadi Party workers in the 2022 UP assembly elections. He stated that SP is a youth party and will never become old. Mulayam was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Holi at his ancestral village Saifai in the Etawah on Friday.

Mulayam stated that the youth worked very hard for the party. He said, "That's why the SP received good votes (in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections). Now, the target is 2024. It requires more hard work and strengthening of the party." "I am confident that these youth will take the party to newer heights," Mulayam said.

The SP bagged 111 seats, and its allies jointly scored another 14 seats in the newly concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The SP on its own had a vote share of 32.1 per cent.

In its first, since seven years, the entire Yadav family of the SP gathered at a joint Holi gathering following the political reunion of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Members from the Yadav family Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal, Ram Gopal Yadav, and several other family members were present on the stage to celebrate Holi with the people of their ancestral village.

Mulayam said that the youth will have to work hard for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Later, SP will have to form the government in the state (the next UP assembly election is due in 2027). He requested the phone numbers of all youth workers and other workers of the party who had worked hard for the party in the recently concluded elections. He said he would talk and meet them personally. From among these youth, the future MLAs and MPs will come, Mulayam added. He further stated that he was delighted with the party's performance in the recent elections.

The annual Holi celebration has been a tradition in Mulayam's hamlet for almost four decades. The custom has continued in the last seven years, but with a twist. During this time, Shivpal Yadav, who had a falling out with Akhilesh, held his own Holi gathering a bit distant from the main event. The customary Holi camaraderie returned after Akhilesh and Shivpal came together in the 2022 UP assembly elections.

On Saturday, the Samajwadi Party stated that the meeting of all newly elected MLAs will now take place on March 26 rather than March 21. The meeting will be addressed by Akhilesh Yadav, the party's president.

Due to the deadlines for the nomination of candidates for the UP legislative council (local bodies) elections, the March 21 meeting was postponed.

