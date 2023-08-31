Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Noor Inayat Khan, the Indian-origin spy honoured by Britain's Queen Camilla?

    Noor Inayat Khan was a British spy of Indian and American descent, known for her brave contributions during World War II. She served as a wireless radio operator and secret agent for the Special Operations Executive (SOE), which was responsible for espionage and sabotage activities against Nazi Germany and its allies.

    Who was Noor Inayat Khan, the Indian-origin spy honoured by Britain's Queen Camilla?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 7:38 AM IST

    Queen Camilla of Britain revealed a new portrait of Noor Inayat Khan, an Indian-origin spy and descendant of Tipu Sultan, during a ceremony at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Club. The purpose of this unveiling was to commemorate Noor's courageous role as an undercover agent for Britain's Special Operations Executive (SOE) during World War II.

    In addition to this, the 76-year-old royal also officially designated a room at the RAF Club as the 'Noor Inayat Khan Room'. This room now houses the aforementioned portrait, and it is located opposite a stained-glass window dedicated to honouring women in the RAF, which was originally inaugurated by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

    The unveiling of the portrait at the RAF Club took place in the presence of Noor Inayat Khan's relatives, among whom was her 95-year-old cousin, Shaikh Mahmood, and her nephew, Pir Zia Inayat Khan.

    Established in 1918, the RAF Club is a private Members' Club and registered charity that serves as a welcoming haven for officers of the Royal Air Force (RAF) and their families, offering them a home away from home. The Club boasts a membership of approximately 24,000 Officers, including former serving officers of the Royal Air Force and their families.

    Let us take a look at who Noor Inayat Khan was

    Date of Birth: January 1, 1914
    Date of Death: September 13, 1944
    Nationality: British (of Indian and American descent)
    Occupation: Special Operations Executive (SOE) Agent, Radio Operator, Spy

    Noor Inayat Khan was a remarkable British spy and war heroine of Indian and American descent, known for her brave contributions during World War II. She served as a wireless radio operator and secret agent for the Special Operations Executive (SOE), an organization responsible for espionage and sabotage activities against Nazi Germany and its allies.

    Early Life and Background

    Noor Inayat Khan was born in Moscow, Russia, to an Indian father, Hazrat Inayat Khan, who was a Sufi musician and teacher, and an American mother, Ora Ray Baker. The family moved frequently, and Noor spent her early years in various countries, including France and England. Her upbringing was deeply influenced by her father's spiritual teachings, emphasizing principles of nonviolence, tolerance, and harmony.

    War Efforts and Espionage

    As World War II erupted, Noor Inayat Khan felt compelled to contribute to the Allied war effort against Nazi Germany. Despite her pacifist upbringing, she chose to enlist as a wireless radio operator for the SOE, a decision that aligned with her belief in defending freedom and justice.

    In 1942, Noor was trained extensively in espionage, communication, and guerrilla warfare techniques at various SOE training schools, including the Wanborough Manor and the Beaulieu Palace in England. She demonstrated exceptional determination, linguistic skills (speaking English, French, and German), and technological aptitude, making her an invaluable asset for covert operations.

    Behind Enemy Lines

    Noor was parachuted into occupied France in June 1943 under the codename "Madeleine." Operating undercover as a radio operator, she established communication lines between the French Resistance and the Allied forces in England. Her ability to maintain secure radio transmissions while evading detection was vital to the success of resistance activities.

    Capture and Sacrifice

    Tragically, Noor's cover was compromised, and she was arrested by the Gestapo in October 1943. Despite being subjected to harsh interrogation and torture, she remained steadfast in her commitment to protecting her fellow agents and refused to reveal crucial information. She made several escape attempts but was ultimately imprisoned in Pforzheim prison in Germany.

    On September 13, 1944, Noor Inayat Khan was executed at the Dachau concentration camp, making the ultimate sacrifice for her ideals and dedication to the Allied cause. Her courage, resilience, and determination in the face of extreme adversity became emblematic of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the war.

    Legacy and Recognition

    Noor Inayat Khan's bravery and sacrifice have been widely recognized and honoured. She was posthumously awarded the George Cross, the highest civilian award for bravery in the United Kingdom, as well as the Croix de Guerre by the French government. Her life story continues to inspire people around the world, highlighting the significant contributions of women and individuals from diverse backgrounds in the fight against tyranny and oppression.

    Noor Inayat Khan's story serves as a testament to the power of conviction, courage, and the enduring spirit of resistance against injustice, making her an enduring symbol of heroism during World War II.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 7:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

    Ex-TMC leader 'gifts' AK-47 to wife, later calls anniversary present a toy gun after uproar

    Ex-TMC leader 'gifts' AK-47 to wife, later calls anniversary present a toy gun after uproar

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kms, study energy sources from the Sun

    Drying Cauvery river raises concerns in Kodagu: Farmers question govt's decision of releasing water to TN vkp

    Drying Cauvery river raises concerns in Kodagu: Farmers question govt’s decision of releasing water to TN

    Recent Stories

    Is Janhvi Kapoor secretly engaged to Shikhar Pahariya? Actress spotted with a diamond ring RBA

    Is Janhvi Kapoor secretly engaged to Shikhar Pahariya? Actress spotted with a diamond ring

    Pathways to a lifetime of well-being: Unveiling the 5 keys to longevity and fulfillment ATG EAI

    Pathways to a lifetime of well-being: Unveiling the 5 keys to longevity and fulfillment

    Health Benefits of Kantola: From Heart Health to Skin Vitality, discover this nutrient-packed vegetable MSW EAI

    Health Benefits of Kantola: From Heart Health to Skin Vitality, discover this nutrient-packed vegetable

    Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Leo & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Leo & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon