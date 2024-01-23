Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Karpoori Thakur, the 'Jan Nayak' who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna posthumously?

    Karpoori Thakur, known as 'Jan Nayak,' served as Bihar's chief minister and played a pivotal role in the fight against social discrimination. His pioneering policies positively impacted education, employment, and farmer welfare.

    In a deserving tribute to the late Karpoori Thakur, an eminent figure in Indian politics celebrated for his unwavering dedication to social justice, India has bestowed upon him the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award. This recognition pays homage to Thakur's tireless commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and advocating for social justice throughout his life.

    The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Modi expressed his delight, saying, "I  am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment."

    "His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," he added.

    The Legacy of 'Jan Nayak'

    Affectionately known as 'Jan Nayak' (People’s Leader), Thakur's simplicity in personal conduct and monumental contributions to Indian politics form a lasting legacy. Born in 1924 into the Nai Samaj, one of the most backward sections of society, Thakur's political journey was defined by an unwavering commitment to the marginalized.

    Tenure as Chief Minister of Bihar

    Thakur served as the chief minister of Bihar and played a pivotal role in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His dedication to affirmative action aimed to provide representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of society.

    Thakur's Pioneering Policies

    His pioneering policies and reforms significantly impacted lives, particularly in the realms of education, employment, and farmer welfare. The government's decision to honour Thakur acknowledges his role as a symbol of democracy and social justice, recognizing his profound impact as a motivating figure for marginalized sections of society.

    Equality, Fraternity, and Justice for All

    Thakur's life and work embody the spirit of the Indian Constitution, advocating for equality, fraternity, and justice for all. The Bharat Ratna not only recognizes Thakur’s past achievements but also serves as an inspiration for future generations, reminding them of the values he stood for -- simplicity, inclusiveness, and the tireless pursuit of social justice.

