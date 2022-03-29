Who is Pradeep Gawande, Tina Dabi's new fiance?

Dabi, an IAS officer who topped the civil service examinations in 2015, is now engaged to Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch. Pradeep Gawande, Tina's three-year senior, is the Director of Archeology and Museums in Rajasthan.

Tina Dabi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer whose first short-lived marriage to another officer made national news, is remarrying. She announced her engagement with a photograph on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Dabi, an IAS officer who topped the civil service examinations in 2015, is now engaged to Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch. Pradeep Gawande, Tina's three-year senior, is the Director of Archeology and Museums in Rajasthan.

Tina Dabi also published a post from her official Instagram account, while Pradeep Gawande shared two images on his social media, in which Tina Dabi is wearing a red saree and Pradeep Gawande is sporting a red kurta and pants. According to numerous media sources, the couple's wedding is set for April 22 at a hotel in Jaipur.

Pradeep’s Instagram bio reads, “IAS 2013| Rajasthan Cadre| Medico 🩺| Marathi. Presently posted as Director, Archeology & Museums Rajasthan.”

In 2013, Pradeep Gawande completed the civil services examinations. He is a Maharashtra-licensed medical doctor. He received his MBBS degree before taking the UPSC test.

Pradeep lists himself as a 'IAS 2013: Rajasthan Cadre| Medico | Marathi' on his Instagram account. He is presently the Director of Archeology and Museums of Rajasthan. Tina, on the other hand, is serving as the Rajasthan government's Joint Secretary Finance (Tax).

Tina Dabi previously made headlines in 2018 when she married IAS Athar Khan. However, Athar and Tina are no longer married. Tina and Pradeep will both married for the second time. According to media sources, the pair will wed on April 22 in Jaipur. The pair is now stationed in Jaipur.

Tina Dabi made waves in 2015 when she won the UPSC, and her success has since continued. Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan have been one of LBSNAA's most talked-about couples. She married Athar in 2018 and became the focal point of the debate. However, the couple separated amicably in 2020.

