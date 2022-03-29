2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi to marry again, shares photos with fiance Pradeep Gawande

"I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance," Dabi, who has over 1.4 million followers on the social networking platform, tweeted. She also tagged her future spouse, 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, in the photo.

Tina Dabi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer whose first short-lived marriage to another officer made national news, is remarrying. Dabi announced her engagement with a photograph on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. "I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance," Dabi, who has over 1.4 million followers on the social networking platform, tweeted.

She also tagged her future spouse, 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, in the photo.

Gawande also posted two photos on Instagram, one of which shows them holding hands. On his Instagram stories, he posted two additional photos with Dabi. Dabi divorced Athar Aamir Khan, whom she married in 2018, late last year. Top politicians attended the wedding, which made news.

Tina Dabi won the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service test in 2015, the same year Athar Khan finished second. Their love story and wedding were right out of a movie. Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, rose to prominence after being the first Dalit to pass the renowned civil services test on the first try.

Also Read | IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan marriage hits rock bottom, file for divorce

The interfaith wedding sparked outrage on social media at a time when the country was grappling with racial strife and so-called "love jihad," a term used by the rightwing to describe what they see as a scheme by Muslim males to seduce Hindu women and force them to convert.