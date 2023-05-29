West Bengal's lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas joins CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC

Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party's ongoing mass outreach campaign Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).

West Bengal Assembly's lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas, on Monday (May 29) joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur district.

Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party's ongoing mass outreach campaign Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).

Go Air pilots offered additional 100,000 rupees a month to stay: Report

"Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family!"

"To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win! the AITC tweeted.

'US was correct': NIA seeks death penalty to Yasin Malik, likens him to Osama Bin Laden

Earlier this year, Biswas had won the Sagardighi seat on a Congress ticket in a by-poll, thus giving the grand old party a representation in the state assembly, as it had failed to open its account in the 2021 assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)