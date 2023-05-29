Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal's lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas joins CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC

    Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party's ongoing mass outreach campaign  Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    West Bengal Assembly's lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas, on Monday (May 29) joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur district. 

    Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party's ongoing mass outreach campaign  Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).

    "Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family!"

    "To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win! the AITC tweeted. 

    Earlier this year, Biswas had won the Sagardighi seat on a Congress ticket in a by-poll, thus giving the grand old party a representation in the state assembly, as it had failed to open its account in the  2021 assembly elections.

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
