Go Air pilots offered additional 100,000 rupees a month to stay: Report

Currently, the airline's captains currently earn about 530,000 rupees a month on average, according to data on AmbitionBox, compared with 750,000 rupees at SpiceJet Ltd., which has increased wages twice in recent months.

Go Airlines India Ltd has planned to raise salaries of captains by 100,000 rupees ($1,211) a month and by Rs 50,000 for first officers as it tries to salvage its operations after filing for insolvency on May 2.

The airline has called the additional pay as a retention allowance and will come into effect on June 1, reports said. The airline will also offer to those who have left the company but are willing to withdraw their resignations by June 15. The airline, which rebranded as Go First two years ago, said it will also soon reintroduce a “longevity bonus” for long-serving staff.

Recently, the DGCA gave Go Air 30 days to submit a revival plan, including details on how many pilots it has.

In an alleged email to pilots, the airline said, "If things shape up as per the present progress plan, it won’t take long before we will be flying again which will also enable us to be regular on salary payments." A representative for the company did not respond to request for a comment.

It can be seen that the aviation company is facing a shortage of staff globally as the world emerges from the pandemic. India’s biggest carrier IndiGo aims to hire 5,000 workers in fiscal 2024, while Air India Ltd. plans to add more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year.