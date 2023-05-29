Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'US was correct': NIA seeks death penalty to Yasin Malik, likens him to Osama Bin Laden

    Appearing for the NIA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta went on to compare Malik with slain al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. "If Osama Bin Laden was before this court, he would also get the same treatment," Mehta said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Monday (May 29) sought a response from Yasin Malik, a separatist leader and chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), who was awarded a life term by a trial court, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty against him in a terror funding case.

    A bench comprising justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued the production warrant for Malik to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on August 9.

    Appearing for the NIA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta went on to compare Malik with slain al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. "If Osama Bin Laden was before this court, he would also get the same treatment," Mehta said.

    To this, Justice Mridul said there can be no comparison between the two because Osama did not face any trial in any court of law across the globe. Mehta then said, "I think the US was correct."

    On May 24, 2022, a trial court awarded Malik with life imprisonment after holding him guilty of various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

    Earlier in the day, the judge also sought to know from the solicitor general to show where it was mentioned in the order of charge that Malik had caused the death of public functionaries and abducted the individual to force the government to do something.

    On a specific query, the SG told the court that Malik had killed as many as four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and also abducted the daughter of the then home minister, in return for the release of the terrorists, who later went on to plan the 26/11 terror attacks.

    Malik was convicted after pleading guilty to charges related to terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activities in Kashmir in 2017.

