Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 per cent Agniveers likely to be retained

    Sources tell Asianet Newsable that among the proposals under deliberation is the need to incorporate 50 per cent of Agniveers into our organization on a permanent basis, aiming to address the decreasing manpower levels within the armed forces. Besides, there is also the proposal to increase the maximum age bar to 23 years.

    Agnipath scheme may undergo massive changes; 50 percent Agniveers likely to be retained
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 7:48 AM IST

    A year after the launch of transformational reform in the country’s military history, the Indian armed forces are mulling to bring changes in the Agnipath scheme that includes raising Agniveers' absorption to 50 per cent from the existing 25 per cent, increasing the maximum age bar to 23 years, and inclusion of youths having a technical background. Keeping in mind the issues that would come up in the future, sources told Asianet Newsable, "The works are in progress on such proposals. We are working on absorbing 50 per cent Agniveers permanently with an objective to match the declining strength of the forces at the soldier’s levels."

    It is pertinent to mention here that the forces have a restricted number of recruitments scheduled for the next three years. “In the technical streams like aviation, engineering, and electronics among others, we are facing challenges in inducting eligible Agniveers. This issue is also under discussion at a higher level,” the sources said.

    Currently, candidates aged between 17.5 – 21 years of age are being considered for Agniveer posts under the Agnipath scheme, which was launched in June 2022. The forces are of the opinion that the cap in the maximum recruitment age at 21 years leaves no space for candidates having a technical background. “The discussion is on revising the maximum age limit and mulling to raise it to 23 years. Once it is announced, we can have youth passing out of polytechnic institutions.”

    Besides, as part of the proposals “we are planning to increase the number of recruitment rallies so that deficiencies at the soldier’s levels could be filled. Else it would take years to complete and also would have functional and operational issues.” 

    By 2026, about 1.75 lakh youths are expected to be inducted under the Agnipath scheme. In June 2022, the then additional secretary in the department of military affairs, Lt Gen Anil Puri had said that the number of Agniveers would be 1.25 lakh in the near future.

    “In the next 4-5 years, our intake (of soldiers) will be 50,000-60,000 and will increase to 90,000-1 lakh subsequently. We have started small at 46,000 to analyse the scheme... and to build up infrastructure capacity," Lt General Anil Puri had said.

    It should be mentioned that about 60,000 soldiers retire every year.

    Acute shortage of soldiers in three services

    In 2021, Parliament was informed about the shortage of troops in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force to the tune of 1.18 lakh, 11,587 and 5,819, respectively. The Agnipath scheme, which was announced on June 16 last year, saw violence across the country over four years of service and absorption of only 25 per cent. Later, the paramilitary forces announced that they would induct 10 per cent of retired Agniveers into their forces. The intention of this scheme is to make the armed forces a younger, fitter, and more diverse profile for facing future challenges.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 7:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bastille Day: 269-member Indian contigent in France to be part of July 14 national Day parade

    Bastille Day: 269 Indian soldiers reach France to be part of parade

    Manipur violence: Security forces foil bid to loot weapons from IRB camp; one rioter killed snt

    Manipur violence: Mob attempts to loot weapons from IRB camp; women activists continue to block routes

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming Govt deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    Recent Stories

    These refreshing wine-based cocktail recipes will soothe your weekend mood ADC

    These refreshing wine-based cocktail recipes will soothe your weekend mood

    Bananas to Potatoes: 11 foods to avoid if you are diagnosed with Kidney ailments ATG EAI

    Bananas to Potatoes: 11 foods to avoid if you are diagnosed with Kidney ailments

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 9, 2023 AJR

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 9, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 10 ways to avoid skin rashes during monsoon ADC

    Here are 10 ways to avoid skin rashes during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon