    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers minor fall while boarding helicopter in Durgapur (WATCH)

    This incident comes in the wake of a previous injury sustained by Mamata Banerjee in March, when she suffered a "major injury" to her forehead after a fall at her residence. Following the fall, Banerjee underwent treatment for a deep cut on her forehead, with images of her receiving medical attention circulating on social media.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (April 27) encountered a momentary mishap as she slipped while taking her seat after boarding a helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman. The incident, captured on video, showed CM Mamata tripped and fell while settling inside the chopper.

    In the video footage, Mamata Banerjee is seen climbing the helicopter stairs before attempting to take her seat. However, she momentarily loses her footing and slips, though reports indicate that she sustained no serious injuries. Despite the incident, the Chief Minister continued with her scheduled campaign and departed for Asansol.

    This incident comes in the wake of a previous injury sustained by Mamata Banerjee in March, when she suffered a "major injury" to her forehead after a fall at her residence. Following the fall, Banerjee underwent treatment for a deep cut on her forehead, with images of her receiving medical attention circulating on social media.

    Moreover, Mamata Banerjee has faced previous health challenges, notably in June 2023, when she sustained injuries due to an emergency landing of a helicopter she was traveling in. The emergency landing was prompted by adverse weather conditions, resulting in Banerjee's subsequent hospitalization for a medical check-up at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital.

