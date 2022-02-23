  • Facebook
    Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

    Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate detained NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim's operations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and conveyed her support following the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with the money laundering case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

    Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate detained NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim's operations. Malik was also brought before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai. The ED has also requested that the NCP leader be held in custody for 14 days.

    Meanwhile, the NCP leaders' meeting at the house of party president Sharad Pawar comes to an end. Pawar had convened a conference following the arrest of party leader Nawab Malik. Malik, according to reports, was not complying throughout questioning.

    NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal told the media that Nawab Malik was caught in the incorrect place and that he is being punished for insulting the opposition. "We will continue to strive for justice. They (the Centre) are placing pressure on our ministers in order to bring our administration to its knees," he said.

    State Congress President Nana Patole urged all Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties to get together and oppose the Central Government favouring Malik. He has stated that the Congress party is supporting Malik in this fight. He went on to say that they will work together to combat such acts of persecution by the power-hungry BJP regime at the Centre.
     
    "All of this is done to discredit Maharashtra and acquire control in the state. The people of this state, on the other hand, are monitoring everything and will give them a lesson," Patole elaborated.

    The ED had summoned Malik earlier in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The investigative agency raided Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's Mumbai home on Tuesday last week in connection with the money-laundering investigation.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
