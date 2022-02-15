  • Facebook
    ED raids fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's aides in Mumbai

    Nearly ten sites in Mumbai and neighbouring regions were searched in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted various searches in Mumbai on Tuesday as part of a money-laundering investigation tied to underworld operations and related property transactions. Nearly ten sites in Mumbai and neighbouring regions were searched in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. According to the Enforcement Directorate, a property deal involving a top Maharashtra politician is under investigation.

    Officials from the ED also paid a visit to Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's home in Mumbai. All units of the directorate are participating in the large-scale raids, and the agency has also detained some suspects. The ED action is predicated on a recent FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as certain intelligence inputs obtained by the former agency. According to officials, Dawood Ibrahim's gang is still involved in extortion and hawala transactions in Mumbai.

    The ED is also investigating the financial transactions of politicians and accused Dawood associates. They claimed to have been working on the case for quite some time.

    Also Read | India's crackdown on terror hits roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar flees to Pakistan

    Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral home, 5 other assets auctioned for Rs 15.5 lakh

    Also Read | NIA says Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim

