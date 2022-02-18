Dawood Ibrahim’s jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar taken into ED custody in money laundering case

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others apart from its independent intelligence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in a money laundering case registered against the fugitive.

Kaskar, already lodged in Thane jail in connection with multiple cases of alleged extortion, was taken into custody in the fresh case. He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that had issued a production warrant against him on February 16, the officials said.

While issuing the production warrant, special judge MG Deshpande said the ED will make all the arrangements to escort the accused and produce him before the court on February 18.

The ED’s move comes following the registration of the new case and its February 15 raids in Mumbai into the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. Qureshi was also questioned by the ED after the raids.

Dawood Ibrahim and his close confidante and aide, Chota Shakeel, along with his brother Anees Ibrahim, were running hawala operations, betting syndicates, and illegal real estate-related businesses in Mumbai and other areas. Extortion activities were also being carried out by the gang.

