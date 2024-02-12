Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    West Bengal Assembly suspends Suvendu Adhikari, 5 BJP MLAs in wake of Sandeshkhali unrest

    The ensuing chaos prompted Speaker Biman Banerjee to grant Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee the opportunity to propose a motion for the suspension of the protesting BJP legislators.

    West Bengal Assembly suspends Suvendu Adhikari, 5 BJP MLAs in wake of Sandeshkhali unrest AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and five other BJP MLAs faced suspension in the West Bengal assembly following a protest related to the ongoing unrest in Sandeshkhali. The protest unfolded during the question hour, with BJP legislators vociferously criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's handling of the situation in the North 24 Parganas district, escalating the issue into a significant political controversy.

    As the BJP legislators initiated slogans against the TMC government, the assembly witnessed a tumultuous scene with the lawmakers resorting to a sit-in on the floor. The ensuing chaos prompted Speaker Biman Banerjee to grant Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee the opportunity to propose a motion for the suspension of the protesting BJP legislators.

    Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding

    Consequently, the Speaker exercised his authority, leading to the suspension of the BJP MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal, and Shankar Ghosh.

    The suspension is effective for the remaining duration of the current session or 30 days.

    The unrest in Sandeshkhali that triggered this political upheaval stems from allegations made by a significant number of women in the area. They have accused local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates of forcibly capturing land and engaging in acts of sexual harassment.

    The protesters have been demanding the arrest of Shajahan, who has been evading authorities since last month, following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during a raid at his residence related to an alleged ration scam.

    PM Modi's UAE visit: 2000-5000 devotees expected to be present for BAPS temple inauguration

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land freed from encroachment, says CM Dhami (WATCH) snt

    Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land freed from encroachment, says CM Dhami (WATCH)

    Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding AJR

    Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding

    Former CM Basavaraj Bommai claims 'Governor misled by Karnataka government's falsehoods'

    Former CM Basavaraj Bommai claims 'Governor misled by Karnataka government's falsehoods'

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    'Prayed for progress of country...' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya anr

    'Prayed for progress of country...' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    AI generated 'victory speech' by jailed Imran Khan sparks ethical debate in Pakistan's elections (WATCH) snt

    AI-generated 'victory speech' by jailed Imran Khan sparks ethical debate in Pakistan's elections (WATCH)

    cricket Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH) osf

    Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH)

    Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land freed from encroachment, says CM Dhami (WATCH) snt

    Haldwani violence: Police station to come up on land freed from encroachment, says CM Dhami (WATCH)

    US House votes to oust Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee following controversial Somalia first remark avv

    US House votes to oust Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee following controversial Somalia first remark

    Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket; says better to vacate spot for a youngster snt

    Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket; says better to vacate spot for a youngster

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon