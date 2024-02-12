West Bengal Assembly suspends Suvendu Adhikari, 5 BJP MLAs in wake of Sandeshkhali unrest

The ensuing chaos prompted Speaker Biman Banerjee to grant Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee the opportunity to propose a motion for the suspension of the protesting BJP legislators.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and five other BJP MLAs faced suspension in the West Bengal assembly following a protest related to the ongoing unrest in Sandeshkhali. The protest unfolded during the question hour, with BJP legislators vociferously criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's handling of the situation in the North 24 Parganas district, escalating the issue into a significant political controversy.

As the BJP legislators initiated slogans against the TMC government, the assembly witnessed a tumultuous scene with the lawmakers resorting to a sit-in on the floor. The ensuing chaos prompted Speaker Biman Banerjee to grant Trinamool Congress MLA Sobhandeb Chatterjee the opportunity to propose a motion for the suspension of the protesting BJP legislators.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding

Consequently, the Speaker exercised his authority, leading to the suspension of the BJP MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Pal, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal, and Shankar Ghosh.

The suspension is effective for the remaining duration of the current session or 30 days.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali that triggered this political upheaval stems from allegations made by a significant number of women in the area. They have accused local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates of forcibly capturing land and engaging in acts of sexual harassment.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of Shajahan, who has been evading authorities since last month, following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during a raid at his residence related to an alleged ration scam.

PM Modi's UAE visit: 2000-5000 devotees expected to be present for BAPS temple inauguration