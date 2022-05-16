Weather update: Delhi sizzles at 49 degrees celsius | 10 points

Rain shortfall is believed to be one of the reasons behind the intense spell of a heatwave in Delhi.

Delhi reported a record-breaking temperature of 49 degrees-mark in Mungeshpur close to the Haryana border, while neighbouring Gurgaon reported 48 degrees, the maximum since May 1966, as per media reports. Rain shortfall is believed to be one of the reasons behind the intense spell of a heatwave in Delhi. However, many other regions of the country, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, still suffer from the scorching heat.

Updates:

1) India Meteorological Department scientist RK Jenamani stated on Sunday that the western disturbances occurred in March, April, and May, although none were severe enough to produce significant rainfall. Instead, the majority resulted in a gloomy sky or stronger breezes, which can push the maximum temperature by a degree or two but provide little relief.

2) The warmest day in the capital city so far this year was Sunday. Only two rainy days have been reported in the recent few weeks in the national capital, with .3 mm on April 21 and 1.4 mm on May 4. It was also the hottest April in nearly seven decades last month.

3) While most meteorological stations in the city recorded 45 degrees or less, Mungeshpur and Najafgarh, in southeast Delhi, registered temperatures of 49 degrees or more.

4) As per media reports, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar stated on Sunday that Delhi and other sections of the country are also experiencing extreme heat. "We've issued a red notice for Rajasthan due to an extended heatwave and a yellow alert for tomorrow." In addition, "We have issued an orange signal for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi."

5) The day's high temperature was 48 degrees in certain Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan regions on Saturday.



6) In UP, the maximum temperature recorded in Banda was 49 degrees on Sunday, while 47.6 degrees in Jhansi. When the mercury rose above 45 degrees, other places included Orai, Hamirpur, Varanasi, and Churk.



7) Ganganagar, Churu, Bikaner, and Alwar were among the parts of Rajasthan that sweltered above 45 degrees.

8) On Twitter, the IMD wrote, "Heatwave conditions are likely to persist today and tomorrow over northwest and central India, with intensity and distribution decreasing."

9) While the northern and central parts of the country are dealing with a heatwave, Kerala is bracing for heavy rain.

10) The weather office uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action) (take action).



Also read: #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave

Also read: Heatwave abates in north India; IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, UP

Also read: Kerala to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till April 27: IMD