BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21

Nagpur violence mastermind, Faheem Khan, of Minorities Democratic Party, has been arrested and sent to police custody till March 21.

Published: Mar 19, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Nagpur violence mastermind, Faheem Khan, of Minorities Democratic Party, has been arrested and sent to police custody till March 21. The photo of Nagpur violence mastermind, Faheem Khan was released by the police earlier today.

Curfew is still in place for the second consecutive day in 10 police station limits of Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17. An FIR has also been lodged under the multiple sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 along with other laws such as the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act at the Ganeshpath Police Station. 

Nagpur violence accused molested woman cop, shouted provocative slogans, FIR reveals

The complaint has been filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge and the FIR names 51 individuals, including several minors. The accused are primarily from Nagpur city, residing in areas like Jafar Nagar, Tajbagh, Mominpura, and Bhalaadapura.

