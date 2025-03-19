Sunita Williams' Major Achievements: Check out her award wins

World News
Sunita Williams has won many prestigious awards in her career, making all of India proud. Sunita has become a symbol of the power and dedication of Indians in space.
This honor, given by the U.S. Department of Defense, was awarded for her exceptional leadership and significant contributions.
This prestigious award was presented for her exemplary service and achievements in the U.S. Army.
Sunita Williams was awarded this honor for her outstanding service and leadership in the U.S. Navy.
She received this award for her humanitarian services and assistance in difficult situations.
This medal was awarded for her remarkable achievements in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
