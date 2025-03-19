World News

Sunita Williams' Major Achievements: Check out her award wins

A moment of pride for Indians

Sunita Williams has won many prestigious awards in her career, making all of India proud. Sunita has become a symbol of the power and dedication of Indians in space.

Defense Superior Service Medal

This honor, given by the U.S. Department of Defense, was awarded for her exceptional leadership and significant contributions.

Legion of Merit

This prestigious award was presented for her exemplary service and achievements in the U.S. Army.

Navy Commendation Medal

Sunita Williams was awarded this honor for her outstanding service and leadership in the U.S. Navy.

Humanitarian Service Medal

She received this award for her humanitarian services and assistance in difficult situations.

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

This medal was awarded for her remarkable achievements in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

