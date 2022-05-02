Heatwave abates in north India; IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, UP

Isolated light rain, dust storms, thunderstorms, and winds blowing up to 50 kmph are expected throughout Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next four days, according to the IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance gave much-needed relief from the sweltering heat across northwest India, as reported by PTI. On the other hand, several sections of central India and western Rajasthan remained in the grip of a sweltering heatwave. On Sunday afternoon, a new western disturbance brought rain to south Haryana and east Rajasthan, bringing reprieve from the region's scorching heat. According to senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani, there is no forecast of a heatwave in most regions of the nation over the next five days.

"With the exception of some regions of west Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, nowhere in the country is expected to see a heatwave in the next five days," he added. "During many regions of northwest India, the maximum temperature is projected to decrease by three to four degrees Celsius over the next two days," the IMD said in a statement.

The Met office predicts a heatwave in portions of Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and west Rajasthan on Monday.

A heatwave is proclaimed by the IMD when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above average. A severe heatwave is proclaimed when the temperature deviates from normal by more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Northwest and central India witnessed the warmest April in 122 years due to limited precipitation caused by weak western storms, with average high temperatures reaching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Several locations around the nation have recorded all-time high temperatures for April in the previous few days, with the mercury rising to 46-47 degrees Celsius as a result of the scorching heat. On Friday, Banda in east Uttar Pradesh set a new April high temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius.

