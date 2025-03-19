user
user

Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship: 'Age is just a number...'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt shares his thoughts on Aamir Khan’s relationship with Gauri Spratt, emphasizing that love knows no age. Aamir opens up about his connection with Gauri.

Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship: 'Age is just a number...' NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently shared his views on Aamir Khan's relationship with Gauri Spratt, emphasizing that love has no age limit. Aamir, who has always been a private individual, surprised his fans when he introduced Gauri to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Their relationship sparked curiosity, and Bhatt’s words seemed to reflect a thoughtful perspective on this new chapter in Aamir’s life.

Vikram Bhatt shared his thoughts on love and age in an interview with ETimes, saying, "If I can marry at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number, and there's no age limit to finding happiness." He explained that as people grow older, relationships transition from passion to companionship, offering comfort and emotional support. Bhatt highlighted that, at this stage in life, it's more about finding someone to share moments with. He expressed his happiness for Aamir and wished him well in his new relationship.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt relationship: Daughter Ira's Shocking Reaction Goes Viral

Aamir Khan, who recently opened up about his romance with Gauri, shared that the two have known each other for over 25 years, but it was only two years ago that their connection deepened into something more meaningful. Aamir spoke about the calmness and peace he finds in Gauri, which drew him closer to her. He also emphasized their commitment to each other but mentioned that marriage at this point in his life felt unnecessary, saying, “At 60, shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi” (marriage at 60 may not suit me).

Despite Aamir’s reluctance to marry, he has fully embraced his relationship with Gauri, introducing her to his family, including his children and ex-wives. The actor also made sure she met his close industry friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who all welcomed her warmly, marking a positive start to this new chapter in his life.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan SPOTTED with Girlfriend Gauri Spratt after confirming their relationship [WATCH VIDEO]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family NTI

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer SRI

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

Adam Sandler returns to the Golf Course for 'Happy Gilmore 2', watch trailer sri

Adam Sandler tees off again in Happy Gilmore 2 – Watch official trailer

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post NTI

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Recent Stories

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns AJR

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams ddr

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza shk

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media shk

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family NTI

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon
Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon