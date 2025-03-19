Vikram Bhatt on Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship: 'Age is just a number...'

Read Full Article

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently shared his views on Aamir Khan's relationship with Gauri Spratt, emphasizing that love has no age limit. Aamir, who has always been a private individual, surprised his fans when he introduced Gauri to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Their relationship sparked curiosity, and Bhatt’s words seemed to reflect a thoughtful perspective on this new chapter in Aamir’s life.

Vikram Bhatt shared his thoughts on love and age in an interview with ETimes, saying, "If I can marry at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number, and there's no age limit to finding happiness." He explained that as people grow older, relationships transition from passion to companionship, offering comfort and emotional support. Bhatt highlighted that, at this stage in life, it's more about finding someone to share moments with. He expressed his happiness for Aamir and wished him well in his new relationship.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt relationship: Daughter Ira's Shocking Reaction Goes Viral

Aamir Khan, who recently opened up about his romance with Gauri, shared that the two have known each other for over 25 years, but it was only two years ago that their connection deepened into something more meaningful. Aamir spoke about the calmness and peace he finds in Gauri, which drew him closer to her. He also emphasized their commitment to each other but mentioned that marriage at this point in his life felt unnecessary, saying, “At 60, shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi” (marriage at 60 may not suit me).

Despite Aamir’s reluctance to marry, he has fully embraced his relationship with Gauri, introducing her to his family, including his children and ex-wives. The actor also made sure she met his close industry friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who all welcomed her warmly, marking a positive start to this new chapter in his life.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan SPOTTED with Girlfriend Gauri Spratt after confirming their relationship [WATCH VIDEO]

Latest Videos