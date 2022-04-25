Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till April 27: IMD

    The IMD in its recent weather bulletin stated that the thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at several places in Kerala, at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph, from April 24 to 27. 
     

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till April 27: IMD - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for many districts of Kerala, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. The weather agency has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms over Kerala. 

    In its recent weather bulletin, the IMD stated that the thunderstorms, along with lighting and gusty winds, are likely to occur at several places in Kerala, at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph, from April 24 to 27. 

    Also read: La Nina to prevail; rainfall expected to be mostly uniformly distributed in April: IMD

    Due to the cyclonic circulation in the Sri Lanka region, districts such as Thiruvanthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad were kept on high alert for rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 cm.

    Considering the 24-hour rainfall recorded on Saturday morning, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam South received the most 5 cm rainfall. Following the private weather agencies, pre-monsoon conditions have been severe across the country due to multiple systems affecting various states.

    Also read: Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers

    The country's southern parts are anticipated to receive rainfall due to the cyclonic circulation across the equatorial Indian Ocean. Meantime, the scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind will possibly occur over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana in the next five days and Andhra Pradesh on 27 and 28 April.

    While the western disturbance and the induced cyclonic circulation bring showers to the northern region, the anticyclone in the east sends in a lot of moist southeasterly winds, causing rains, according to the IMD.

    Also read: Duststorm, intense rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday: IMD

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
