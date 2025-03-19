'Political vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP over ED questioning Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs case (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, saying that cases were being filed against them due to "political vendetta".

Accusing the government of "misusing" constitutional institutions, Yadav said this would only strengthen them and allow them to come to power in Bihar.

"Cases are being filed against us due to political vendetta. This does not affect us. They are anxious and fearful. The more they misuse the constitutional institutions, the stronger we will get. We will form the government in Bihar with the same strength. All teams of the BJP and IT Cell will work only in Bihar now," Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters.

"When the Delhi assembly elections concluded, I had told you that BJP's teams from A to Z will work only in Bihar. We follow the legal procedure. If someone summons, we go. However, nothing will happen," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav's reaction comes after Rabri Devi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in the ongoing land-for-jobs money laundering case. Tej Pratap's questioning was also scheduled for the afternoon as part of the investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters have been protesting outside the ED office in Patna.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case. The case was related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels.

The CBI said there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons. This case is connected with the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Rabri Devi previously got into a soup after her "bhaang" remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar where she alleged that he disrespects women.

"Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Rabri Devi fell into soup for her 'bhaang' remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that he disrespects women in Assembly. He disrespects women, including me. He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," she said.

Earlier, the Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama as Rabri Devi demanded resignation of Nitish Kumar.

The uproar led to RJD MLAs walking out of the session, alleging that the CM and the ruling NDA had disrespected women, including Rabri Devi.

A political row erupted during the Assembly session on March 7 after Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics. The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 in connection with the fodder scam.

