Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Avinash, Digvijay and more unveiled

Entertainment
According to media reports, Avinash Mishra, who appeared in Bigg Boss 18, will soon be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
It is said that Gautam Gulati, the winner of Bigg Boss 8, will also appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have offered the show to Surbhi Jyoti. Acceptance is yet to be confirmed.
Anupama's Anuj, Gaurav Khanna, will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. Get ready for the thrill!
Erica Fernandes' name is also included in the list of potential contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.
Bigg Boss 18 fame Digvijay Rathi may participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Will he take on the challenges?
Mallika Sherawat will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. It is expected to boost the show's TRP.
