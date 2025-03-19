user
Speaking as an Indian, not a politician: Tharoor clarifies stance on PM Modi praise; Congress remains silent

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has defended his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, clarifying that his remarks stem from a national perspective rather than political affiliation.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has justified his recent statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tharoor clarified that his remarks were made from the perspective of an Indian citizen, not as a politician. He emphasized that India maintains good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, which enables the country to play a role in diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

Tharoor also acknowledged that his earlier stance on the issue was different but insisted that his current viewpoint reflects a national perspective rather than a political one. Meanwhile, other Congress leaders have refrained from commenting on Tharoor’s praise for Modi.

Also Read: 'A refreshing take...' Kerala BJP hails Shahi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi's Russia-Ukraine diplomacy

What did the Congress leaders say about Tharoor's comment?

KPCC President K Sudhakaran stated that he was unaware of Tharoor’s remarks. He added that if Tharoor had indeed made such a statement, the party would evaluate it and take appropriate action. Sudhakaran mentioned he was not familiar with the context of Tharoor’s comments, making it difficult for him to respond further.

KC Venugopal also declined to comment on the matter. When approached by the media in Delhi, he chose not to react and proceeded directly to Parliament. Opposition leader VD Satheesan said he hadn’t heard Tharoor’s statement and would offer a response only after understanding what was said.

Also Read: 'Hope Rahul Gandhi won't act against him': BJP as Shashi Tharoor agrees with India's stance on Ukraine war

