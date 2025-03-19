Misplaced important documents? Follow THESE steps to get a copy in India

Read Full Article

Losing your important documents can be stressful. Especially for an Indian resident, let's see how to obtain duplicates of lost important documents.

Documents and Procedures:

1. PAN Card:

You can reapply for a PAN card online through the NSDL website.

Fill out Form 49A and submit the required documents.

After paying the processing fee, a duplicate PAN card will be sent to your address.

2. Aadhaar Card:

Visit the UIDAI website.

Click on "Download Aadhaar" and enter your Aadhaar number or enrollment ID.

Verify your identity using OTP or biometric authentication.

Download and print your Aadhaar card.

3. Passport:

File a police complaint and obtain a copy of the FIR.

Apply for a duplicate passport through the Passport Seva website.

Fill out and submit the application form with the necessary documents and fees.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra for verification and processing.

4. Driver's License:

File a police complaint and get a copy of the FIR.

Apply for a duplicate driver's license through the Sarathi website.

Fill out and submit the application form with the required documents and fees.

Visit the RTO office for verification and processing.

5. Voter ID Card

Visit the NVSP website.

Click on "Apply online for registration of new voter/duplicate EPIC" and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the processing fee.

A duplicate voter ID card will be sent to your address.

6. Birth Certificate:

Visit the municipality or village panchayat office where the birth was registered.

Fill out the application form and submit it with the required documents and fees.

A duplicate birth certificate will be issued after verification.

7. Marriage Certificate:

- Visit the marriage registrar's office where the marriage was registered.

- Fill out the application form and submit it with the required documents and fees.

- A copy of the marriage certificate will be issued after verification.

8. Educational Certificates

Contact the educational institution you attended.

Fill out the application form and submit it with the required documents and fees.

Duplicate educational certificates will be issued after verification.

General Rules:

1. Filing a police complaint: Report the loss or theft of your documents to the police and obtain a copy of the FIR.

2. Collect the necessary documents: Collect the necessary documents such as proof of identity, proof of address and photographs.

3. Apply for a duplicate copy: Submit your application with the required documents and fees to the concerned authority.

4. Verify and process: The authority will verify your application and process the duplicate copy.

5. Get a copy: A copy of your lost document will be sent to your address.

Remember to keep a record of your application and follow up with the concerned authority to ensure timely delivery of the duplicate copy.

