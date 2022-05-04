Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave

    Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. However, the fresh spell of rain brought a sigh of relief among the citizens. Take a look.

    Delhi Rains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some relief from the heat. People in Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms, rain, and high winds at 2 pm.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow signal earlier in the morning, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds blowing up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.

    The warning was then changed to the orange category.

    As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said. 

    Also Read | Heatwave abates in north India; IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, UP

    Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941.

    Also Read |  'PowerCut' memes trend on social media as temperature across country soars

    Also Read | Northwest, Central India witness hottest April in 122 years, says IMD

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Schoolbus gets trapped in stubble burning in Punjab; kids saved from burning bus

    Schoolbus gets trapped in stubble burning in Punjab; 41 kids saved

    Hanuman Chalisa row Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana MLA Ravi Rana gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Know bail conditions for MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana

    Its not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray - adt

    It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts - adt

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts

    Recent Stories

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for supar patients RBA

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for supar patients

    Pictures Meet Disha Patani's babies; her latest Instagram post will make your day RBA

    Pictures: Meet Disha Patani's babies; her latest Instagram post will make your day

    iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID gcw

    iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?

    Schoolbus gets trapped in stubble burning in Punjab; kids saved from burning bus

    Schoolbus gets trapped in stubble burning in Punjab; 41 kids saved

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola expecting Kyle Walker back for Manchester City second leg against Real Madrid-ayh

    UCL: Guardiola expecting Walker back for Man City's second leg against Real Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon