DelhiRains trends on Twitter after national capital receives rainfall amid severe heatwave

Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. However, the fresh spell of rain brought a sigh of relief among the citizens. Take a look.

A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some relief from the heat. People in Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms, rain, and high winds at 2 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow signal earlier in the morning, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds blowing up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.

The warning was then changed to the orange category.

As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

