    'We too can stop GST': Mamata Banerjee aims BJP led-Central govt

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "They have threatened to halt funding to Bengal. We can also halt GST. You cannot collect taxes and refuse to pay our rightful dues. You are denying the Bengalis their rightful dues."
     

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Central government on Tuesday, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding back Bengal's dues under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and payments under different central schemes.

    While attending a tribal outreach event in Jhargram, the Bengal CM said, "The funds for the 100-day job guarantee initiative are required. Despite that, I met PM Modi a year ago regarding the same. Should I kneel at your feet and beg?"

    While swiping at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, "Is this a democracy? Or has India become a 'one-party' country?"

    "Please give us our dues. This is our hard-earned money. Otherwise, scrap GST. You must pay us our dues for the 100-day job scheme or leave your seat," Banerjee said while paying tributes to Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter.

    On the occasion of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2022, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to Birsa Munda this morning.

    "They have threatened to halt funding to Bengal. We can also halt GST," the Chief Minister added. "You cannot collect taxes and refuse to pay our rightful dues. You are denying the Bengalis their rightful due," Banerjee continued, launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led administration.

    Banerjee slammed the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Monday for claiming that the centre would discontinue funding to Bengal under several initiatives due to corruption.

    The Chief Minister criticised Adhikari, saying, "If such politicians continue dissing Bengal, they would be zero one day. In implementing these schemes, we are among the top states, be it 100 days' labour, Grameen Sadak Yojana, or Bangla Awas Yojana."

    While addressing the audience at the Jhargram programme on Tuesday, she asked tribals to take to the streets and sit on a dharna if their legitimate claims are refused, and their dues are not paid.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
