Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

The West Bengal Chief Minister was taking part in the Sathabhishekam (80th birthday) ceremony of state governor L Ganesan's brother, Gopalan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday seen playing the Sendai Melam at West Bengal Governor L Ganesan's residence in Chennai. She was taking part in the Sathabhishekam (80th birthday) ceremony of Ganesan's brother L Gopalan. Also participating in the ceremony were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and actor Rajinikanth. The video of Mamata taking part in the Sendai Melam has gone viral.

Mamata arrived in Chennai on Wednesday, after which she held a meeting with her 'brother' Stalin. After the meeting, both leaders said the meeting was more of a courtesy call and that no politics was discussed between them.