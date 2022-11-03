Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    The West Bengal Chief Minister was taking part in the Sathabhishekam (80th birthday) ceremony of state governor L Ganesan's brother, Gopalan

    Nov 3, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday seen playing the Sendai Melam at West Bengal Governor L Ganesan's residence in Chennai. She was taking part in the Sathabhishekam (80th birthday) ceremony of Ganesan's brother L Gopalan. Also participating in the ceremony were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and actor Rajinikanth. The video of Mamata taking part in the Sendai Melam has gone viral.

    Mamata arrived in Chennai on Wednesday, after which she held a meeting with her 'brother' Stalin. After the meeting, both leaders said the meeting was more of a courtesy call and that no politics was discussed between them.

