Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin

    West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described Banerjee's visit as "nothing but an attempt to restore her lost credentials in Indian politics".

    'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (November 2) hinted that she may discuss political issues and collaboration with other regional parties at her "courtesy call" on her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, slated for this evening.

    Describing her call on the DMK strongman as a "courtesy", the West Bengal CM said, "when two politicians meet, some politics are always discussed."

    Also read: AD-1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    CM Mamata was addressing reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Chennai.

    "I trust all the regional parties… they are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections," CM Banerjee said

    The TMC chief is travelling to Chennai, Tamil Nadu as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Accused claim 'Act of God', prosecutors list 'Acts of Fraud'

    The West Bengal CM may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan’s family function.

    On Tuesday, expressing doubt over the outcome of the meeting, opposition party leaders questioned Banerjee's trip to Chennai on taxpayers' money to attend a family programme of a "temporary" governor.

    La Ganesan had taken up the additional charge of West Bengal on July 18, 2022, besides Manipur after Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated the vice-presidential candidate by the NDA.

    Also read: Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides

    West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described Banerjee's visit as "nothing but an attempt to restore her lost credentials in Indian politics".

    "I see no reason why Banerjee is going to Chennai to attend the birthday party of one of the family members of the governor. I think this is a ploy to develop a good relationship with the Centre so that West Bengal does not get another Jagdeep Dhankhar as its governor," Chowdhury had said.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AD 1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    AD-1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    Morbi bridge collape: Accused claim 'Act of God', prosecutors list 'Acts of Fraud'

    Morbi bridge collapse: Accused claim 'Act of God', prosecutors list 'Acts of Fraud'

    Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru - adt

    Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides AJR

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides

    Congress leader Nitin Raut sustains injuries after 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana AJR

    Congress' Nitin Raut sustains injuries after being 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul needs to get on the front foot more - Graeme Swann-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'KL Rahul needs to get on the front foot more' - Graeme Swann

    AD 1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    AD-1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    Is vladimir putin sick expert notices black hands report gcw

    Is Vladimir Putin sick? Expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

    Morbi bridge collape: Accused claim 'Act of God', prosecutors list 'Acts of Fraud'

    Morbi bridge collapse: Accused claim 'Act of God', prosecutors list 'Acts of Fraud'

    Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru - adt

    Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon