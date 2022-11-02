'Politics get discussed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of meeting MK Stalin

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described Banerjee's visit as "nothing but an attempt to restore her lost credentials in Indian politics".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (November 2) hinted that she may discuss political issues and collaboration with other regional parties at her "courtesy call" on her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, slated for this evening.

Describing her call on the DMK strongman as a "courtesy", the West Bengal CM said, "when two politicians meet, some politics are always discussed."

CM Mamata was addressing reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Chennai.

"I trust all the regional parties… they are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections," CM Banerjee said

The TMC chief is travelling to Chennai, Tamil Nadu as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

The West Bengal CM may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan’s family function.

On Tuesday, expressing doubt over the outcome of the meeting, opposition party leaders questioned Banerjee's trip to Chennai on taxpayers' money to attend a family programme of a "temporary" governor.

La Ganesan had taken up the additional charge of West Bengal on July 18, 2022, besides Manipur after Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated the vice-presidential candidate by the NDA.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described Banerjee's visit as "nothing but an attempt to restore her lost credentials in Indian politics".

"I see no reason why Banerjee is going to Chennai to attend the birthday party of one of the family members of the governor. I think this is a ploy to develop a good relationship with the Centre so that West Bengal does not get another Jagdeep Dhankhar as its governor," Chowdhury had said.