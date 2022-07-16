Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We respect Droupadi Murmu but will vote for Yashwant Sinha,' announces AAP

    After NCP President Sharad Pawar, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah dropped out, Sinha emerged as the opposition parties' consensus presidential candidate, including the Congress.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated on Saturday that it will support the Opposition's presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha. "The AAP will back opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for President. We like Droupadi Murmu, but we would support Yashwant Sinha," ANI cited AAP MP Sanjay Singh as stating.

    Sinha would be relieved, since several opposition parties have endorsed the NDA's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu. Murmu has received support from the BJD of Naveen Patnaik, the YSRCP of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Akali Dal of Badals, the JMM of Shibu Soren, and the Shiv Sena's Uddhav faction.

    Interestingly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is allied with the Congress in the state, but it has supported Murmu since she is tribal and belongs to the Santhal group. In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray is part of an alliance with the Congress and the NCP, but he was obliged to endorse Murmu when nearly all of his Lok Sabha MPs begged him to.

    The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress party to govern in both Delhi and Punjab. It has ten Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states, three of whom are from Delhi. In addition, the party has 156 MLAs in total, including 92 in Punjab, 62 in Delhi, and two in Goa.

    The presidential election will be held on Monday, and the results will be counted on July 21. Reports suggest Murmu's vote share has already surpassed 60% after receiving backing from regional parties such as the BJD, YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Shiv Sena. At the time of her nomination, it was approximately 50%.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
