    Day after presidential nomination, Draupadi Murmu sticks to morning routine, cleans temple floor

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Ahead of her journey to Delhi, NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu swept the floor of a Shiva temple in her locality in Rairangpur.

    Image Credit: PTI

    NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu swept the floor of a Shiva temple in her locality in Rairangpur in this nondescript tribal-dominated town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district at the crack of dawn on Wednesday ahead of her journey to Delhi. It is a task she has done daily since she returned to her home town in August 2021 after her retirement as the governor of Jharkhand. Wednesday was no exception.

    Also read: Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security; CRPF commandos guard presidential nominee

    Image Credit: PTI

    Hundreds of local residents saw the NDA presidential candidate with a broom in her hand and clad in an ivory-coloured handloom saree with a red border sweeping the temple floor in the early hours between 3 and 4 am. 

    Image Credit: PTI

    Like other days she offered her prayers at the temple after a bath and whispered into the ears of Nandi, the bull 'vahana' of Lord Shiva, a common practice, as hundreds of local residents looked on and the temple was cordoned by CRPF commandos provided to her after the Centre accorded her Z plus security cover. The commandos took over the security of 64-year-old Murmu early on Wednesday morning, a senior officer told PTI.

    Also read: Who is Draupadi Murmu, the tribal leader in race to be President?

    Image Credit: PTI

    When Murmu came out of the temple, she was surprised to find a large crowd despite the early morning hour. Two members of Iswariya Prajapati Brahmakumari organization also greeted her. We have come here to greet Madam over her success and consider it as a blessing of the almighty on her, the members said. 

    Image Credit: PTI

    After the temple rituals, she returned to her residence and met people and leaders of different political parties, including the ruling BJD in Odisha. However, opposition Congress leaders were not seen as the party is yet to take a decision on supporting the NDA candidate in the July presidential election. 

    Image Credit: PTI

    Later, when Murmu left for the 285 km journey to Bhubaneswar by road, the people of the town stood on both sides to have a glimpse of the woman vying for the topmost position in the country. Women and children offered her flowers, and men and youths brought their hands together in 'namaste' or waved at her. There was an air of festivity as some people were seen dancing to tribal music as they considered her candidature as a significant victory for the tribal population since Independence. Huge welcome gates were put up in the town. Murmu will fly to Delhi from Bhubaneswar. A programme will be held in the capital city to felicitate her when she reaches there this evening, a person accompanying her said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

