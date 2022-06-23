Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Nath Kovind to shift into Ram Vilas Paswan’s 12 Janpath bungalow: Reports

    Ram Vilas Paswan lived at the 12 Janpath house for almost two decades, and after his death, his son Chirag Paswan took it. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, will be Kovind's new neighbour at 10 Janpath.

    Ram Nath Kovind to shift into Ram Vilas Paswan 12 Janpath bungalow after retirement reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Former minister Ram Vilas Paswan's 12 Janpath home will be President Ram Nath Kovind's new abode once he retires. On July 25, Kovind is slated to move into the official mansion. According to press sources, the bungalow is undergoing extensive renovations, which are being overseen by Kovind's daughter.

    Ram Vilas Paswan lived at the 12 Janpath house for almost two decades, and after his death, his son Chirag Paswan took it. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, will be Kovind's new neighbour at 10 Janpath.

    Former Presidents and Prime Ministers are given bungalows of the highest grade. This comes after the BJP nominated Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate, while the opposition chose Yashwant Sinha.

    Murmu, in addition to being the first tribal President, will be the first Odia to hold the country's highest constitutional office if elected. Murmu, a native of the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj region, formerly served as Jharkhand's governor. She held that position from 2015 until 2021.

    Also Read | Day after presidential nomination, Draupadi Murmu sticks to morning routine, cleans temple floor

    Murmu is set to register her nomination on June 24 with the support of the party's top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, PM Modi, numerous Union ministers and chief ministers, as well as senior leaders of some other supporting parties like as the Biju Janata Dal, will accompany her at the nomination file as a show of support, with the prime minister expected to be the first proposer.

    Meanwhile, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has been named the united Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. "We have unanimously agreed that Yashwant Sinha will be the Opposition's consensus candidate for the presidential elections," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the reporters after attending an Opposition party meeting in New Delhi.

    Also Read | Yashwant Sinha named Opposition's joint candidate for President

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges invites bids seeking lowest price gcw

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges, invites bids seeking lowest price

    UP bypolls Voting underway in Samajwadi Party bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur gcw

    UP bypolls: Voting underway in Samajwadi Party bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray top updates gcw

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati |Top updates

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    Watch 105 year old granny sets new 100m record in Vadodara gps

    Watch: 105-year-old granny sets new 100m record in Vadodara

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?

    World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know - adt

    World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know

    Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name UberX Share Details here gcw

    Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name 'UberX Share'; Details here

    Wednesday Box Office Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Vikram Nikamma 777 Charlie drb

    Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram; takes over Kartik Aaryan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon