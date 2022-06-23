Ram Nath Kovind to shift into Ram Vilas Paswan’s 12 Janpath bungalow: Reports

Ram Vilas Paswan lived at the 12 Janpath house for almost two decades, and after his death, his son Chirag Paswan took it. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, will be Kovind's new neighbour at 10 Janpath.

Former minister Ram Vilas Paswan's 12 Janpath home will be President Ram Nath Kovind's new abode once he retires. On July 25, Kovind is slated to move into the official mansion. According to press sources, the bungalow is undergoing extensive renovations, which are being overseen by Kovind's daughter.

Former Presidents and Prime Ministers are given bungalows of the highest grade. This comes after the BJP nominated Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate, while the opposition chose Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu, in addition to being the first tribal President, will be the first Odia to hold the country's highest constitutional office if elected. Murmu, a native of the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj region, formerly served as Jharkhand's governor. She held that position from 2015 until 2021.

Murmu is set to register her nomination on June 24 with the support of the party's top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, PM Modi, numerous Union ministers and chief ministers, as well as senior leaders of some other supporting parties like as the Biju Janata Dal, will accompany her at the nomination file as a show of support, with the prime minister expected to be the first proposer.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has been named the united Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. "We have unanimously agreed that Yashwant Sinha will be the Opposition's consensus candidate for the presidential elections," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the reporters after attending an Opposition party meeting in New Delhi.

